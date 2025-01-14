Wildfires, Traffic, and Tensions: A Snapshot of U.S. Domestic Affairs

Firefighters in Los Angeles are preparing for strong Santa Ana winds that could intensify wildfires, which have already devastated neighborhoods and claimed lives. The National Weather Service issued a critical red flag warning for Monday to Wednesday.

Southern California Edison faces multiple lawsuits accusing its equipment of igniting one of these major Los Angeles area wildfires.

Meanwhile, New York City reports a 7.5% decrease in traffic within Manhattan after imposing a $9 congestion fee, making streets safer and improving bus speeds, according to transit officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)