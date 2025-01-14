President-elect Donald Trump announced on Monday his intention to swiftly arrange a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his inauguration next week.

This engagement would be their initial encounter since hostilities erupted between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022. Trump suggested that resolution strategies hinged on Putin's decisions, hinting at the complexities of the ongoing conflict.

Congressman Mike Waltz, expected to become the national security adviser, anticipates a call between Trump and Putin in the near future. The Russia-Ukraine war has caused extensive casualties and sparked significant tension between Moscow and Western nations, reminiscent of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

