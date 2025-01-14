Trump's Swift Diplomatic Move: Meeting Putin Post-Inauguration
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to quickly meet Russian President Vladimir Putin post-inauguration. This will mark their first meeting since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. Trump hinted at potential strategies while Congressman Mike Waltz foreshadowed imminent communications between the leaders.
President-elect Donald Trump announced on Monday his intention to swiftly arrange a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his inauguration next week.
This engagement would be their initial encounter since hostilities erupted between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022. Trump suggested that resolution strategies hinged on Putin's decisions, hinting at the complexities of the ongoing conflict.
Congressman Mike Waltz, expected to become the national security adviser, anticipates a call between Trump and Putin in the near future. The Russia-Ukraine war has caused extensive casualties and sparked significant tension between Moscow and Western nations, reminiscent of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
