BJP Criticizes AAP Over Health Services Standoff
The BJP has criticized the AAP government for allegedly blocking the Ayushman Bharat scheme and refusing significant funds to improve Delhi's medical facilities. BJP leaders assert political motives behind the decisions and appeal to the court for intervention, while AAP argues it offers free health services without restrictive criteria.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday, accusing it of depriving Delhi residents of enhanced health services by obstructing the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged political motives were the reason behind AAP's refusal to implement the health insurance program, despite the availability of Rs 2,400 crore to bolster the city's medical facilities.
BJP MPs have approached the High Court, seeking directives for the scheme's implementation, which AAP resists, citing its broad free health services against the central scheme's selective criteria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
