Left Menu

BJP Criticizes AAP Over Health Services Standoff

The BJP has criticized the AAP government for allegedly blocking the Ayushman Bharat scheme and refusing significant funds to improve Delhi's medical facilities. BJP leaders assert political motives behind the decisions and appeal to the court for intervention, while AAP argues it offers free health services without restrictive criteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:10 IST
BJP Criticizes AAP Over Health Services Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday, accusing it of depriving Delhi residents of enhanced health services by obstructing the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged political motives were the reason behind AAP's refusal to implement the health insurance program, despite the availability of Rs 2,400 crore to bolster the city's medical facilities.

BJP MPs have approached the High Court, seeking directives for the scheme's implementation, which AAP resists, citing its broad free health services against the central scheme's selective criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025