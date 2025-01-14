BJP Criticizes AAP Over Health Services Standoff

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday, accusing it of depriving Delhi residents of enhanced health services by obstructing the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged political motives were the reason behind AAP's refusal to implement the health insurance program, despite the availability of Rs 2,400 crore to bolster the city's medical facilities.

BJP MPs have approached the High Court, seeking directives for the scheme's implementation, which AAP resists, citing its broad free health services against the central scheme's selective criteria.

