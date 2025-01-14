Amethi Police Enhance Safety with QR Code Monitoring
Amethi Police have implemented a QR code-based monitoring system to improve public safety and policing accountability. The system is operational in 160 sensitive locations and enables real-time monitoring of police presence. It aims to deter crime and enhance patrolling effectiveness.
In a move aimed at bolstering public safety, the Amethi Police have launched a QR code-based monitoring system in sensitive areas.
Superintendent of Police Arpana Rajat Kaushik stated that the system covers 160 hotspots across Amethi, Gauriganj, Tiloi, and Musafirkhana tehsils. Officers scan QR codes upon arrival at these locations.
This real-time monitoring sends location data to the district headquarters to ensure law enforcement presence, aiding in crime prevention and effective night patrolling.
