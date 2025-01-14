CMAG to Lead African Perspective at Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh

The Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG) has announced its active participation in the prestigious Future Minerals Forum, which kicks off today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This global event gathers over 14,000 participants from 178 countries, including governments, international organizations, private sector leaders, and other key stakeholders, to discuss and shape the future of the critical minerals industry.

CMAG will be represented by its CEO, Veronica Bolton Smith, who will chair a pivotal panel discussion on Thursday, 16th January 2025. The panel, titled “Making High-Risk, Minerals-Rich Jurisdictions Investable by Growing Supply Chain Transparency and Certification,” will explore strategies for addressing challenges related to critical minerals’ traceability and certification.

This discussion comes amid growing global concerns, such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s recent legal action against Apple over allegations of using blood minerals. The panel aims to highlight how improving transparency and traceability in critical minerals supply chains can unlock Africa’s vast resource potential while ensuring ethical sourcing practices.

CMAG’s Mission and Impact

Established to amplify Africa’s voice in global critical minerals discussions, CMAG works to bridge the gap between African policymakers, business leaders, and international stakeholders. The organization seeks to address barriers that hinder foreign investment and participation in Africa's critical minerals sector, such as a lack of local knowledge and established relationships.

CMAG’s primary goals include:

Promoting supply chain transparency and certification standards to foster investor confidence.

Establishing resilient, diversified supply chains that benefit African communities.

Accelerating economic development through value-added activities within the critical minerals sector.

“CMAG is committed to ensuring that African perspectives remain central in global discussions on critical minerals. By fostering collaboration and trust, we aim to create win-win scenarios for both Africa and global markets,” said Veronica Bolton Smith.

Future Minerals Forum: A Platform for Global Collaboration

The Future Minerals Forum serves as a platform for stakeholders to drive innovation and sustainability in the critical minerals industry. With Africa playing a central role in this sector, CMAG’s participation underscores its mission to strengthen ties between Africa, the Gulf region, and other global markets.

Bolton Smith added, “Our presence in Riyadh allows us to represent our members’ interests effectively while engaging with key government officials and business leaders. This forum provides a unique opportunity to build deeper, mutually beneficial relationships that enhance Africa’s position as a global leader in critical minerals.”

Exploring Africa’s Resource Potential

The Forum will address critical topics such as:

Increasing investment in high-risk, resource-rich regions.

Strengthening the traceability of minerals to promote ethical sourcing.

Leveraging Africa’s critical minerals to meet global sustainability goals.

CMAG’s Vision for the Future

As the Forum unfolds, CMAG will continue to advocate for policies and partnerships that promote sustainable development in Africa’s critical minerals sector. By prioritizing traceability, fostering innovation, and supporting community benefits, CMAG seeks to position Africa as a cornerstone of the global critical minerals supply chain.

This year’s Future Minerals Forum promises to pave the way for transformative changes in the industry, with Africa’s contributions and leadership taking center stage.