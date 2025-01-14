Justice for Journalist: Chhattisgarh CM Supports Slain Journalist's Family
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai announced Rs 10 lakh aid for the family of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, who was murdered in Bijapur. Suresh Chandrakar, a relative, was arrested as the prime suspect due to anger over a news report Mukesh published on corruption. Mukesh was known for his journalism, including assisting in the release of a CoBRA commando from Maoist captivity.
In a significant move, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced an aid of Rs 10 lakh for the family of murdered journalist Mukesh Chandrakar. The aid comes after Mukesh was found dead under suspicious circumstances earlier this month in Bijapur district.
During a press briefing at the helipad in Police Lines, CM Sai detailed plans for a new building to be constructed for journalists, to be named after Mukesh. The journalist went missing on January 1, and his body was discovered days later on a property belonging to road contractor Suresh Chandrakar, the prime suspect.
Officials have said that tension arose between Mukesh and Suresh after the journalist published an article alleging corruption in a local road project. Suresh Chandrakar was apprehended in Hyderabad, while other suspects linked to the murder were previously detained. The state has suspended the contracts of the contractor implicated in the crime.
