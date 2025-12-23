Left Menu

Massive Asset Seizure Unveiled in Telangana Corruption Probe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana filed a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against Deputy Transport Commissioner M Kishan. Assets worth over Rs 12.72 crore were discovered, linked to Kishan and his family. Investigations found the officer amassed wealth through corrupt activities, with further verification ongoing.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana is pursuing a significant investigation into the assets of a government official. A DA case has been registered against M Kishan, the Deputy Transport Commissioner of Mahabubnagar district, revealing over Rs 12.72 crore in allegedly illicit assets.

Authorities accuse Kishan of amassing substantial wealth through unethical and corrupt practices. Property and assets linked to him and his family were uncovered following extensive searches at 12 locations, including his residence. The probe has so far revealed that his holdings extend far beyond his known income sources.

The ACB's investigation uncovered a wide array of assets, from hotel shares to agricultural lands. The official record puts the value at Rs 12.72 crore, but the ACB warns the actual market worth could be much higher. Investigators continue to verify additional properties as part of this ongoing investigation, aiming to reveal the extent of Kishan's alleged corruption.

