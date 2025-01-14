Delhi Student's Bomb Threats Linked to Politically-Backed NGO

A Delhi Class-12 student was apprehended for allegedly sending bomb threats to over 400 city schools. Delhi Police claimed the student is linked to an NGO backing a political party and supporting Afzal Guru, a convicted Parliament attacker.

Special Commissioner of Police Madhup Tewari revealed that investigations were hindered due to the use of virtual private networks (VPNs), complicating efforts to trace the email origins and explore potential terror links.

Further inquiry into the student's actions led to the seizure of his laptop and mobile phone for forensic examination, shedding light on the NGO's ties to civil society issues and undisclosed political affiliations.

