Uttarakhand's Move to Implement Uniform Civil Code
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented during the auspicious phase starting with Makar Sankranti. The UCC implementation fulfills a major pre-poll promise by the BJP, aimed at establishing a 'triple engine government'.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami revealed plans to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) this month, aligning with the Makar Sankranti celebrations. Although a specific date wasn't disclosed, Dhami assured that the announcement would come soon as personnel training nears completion.
The implementation of the UCC heralds a significant political promise fulfilled by Dhami, reflecting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strategy to deliver on commitments made before the 2022 assembly elections. The party aims to establish a 'triple engine government' in Uttarakhand.
Additionally, Dhami expressed gratitude towards Uttarakhand hosting the National Games, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event. The celebrations on January 28 will include a deepotsav, marking the occasion with the lighting of earthen lamps.
