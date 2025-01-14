Uttarakhand's Move to Implement Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami revealed plans to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) this month, aligning with the Makar Sankranti celebrations. Although a specific date wasn't disclosed, Dhami assured that the announcement would come soon as personnel training nears completion.

The implementation of the UCC heralds a significant political promise fulfilled by Dhami, reflecting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strategy to deliver on commitments made before the 2022 assembly elections. The party aims to establish a 'triple engine government' in Uttarakhand.

Additionally, Dhami expressed gratitude towards Uttarakhand hosting the National Games, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event. The celebrations on January 28 will include a deepotsav, marking the occasion with the lighting of earthen lamps.

(With inputs from agencies.)