Social Media Fallout: Constable Suspended Over Controversial Posts

A constable from the Shivajinagar police station in Maharashtra's Beed city has been suspended following controversial social media posts concerning the Santosh Deshmukh murder case. The posts, deemed objectionable by authorities, were circulated by the constable, Gorakh Hadule, four days ago.

The district has witnessed widespread protests since the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh on December 9. Demand for action intensified, with calls for the removal of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde due to his aide Walmik Karad's alleged links to a related extortion case.

The suspension of Hadule is seen as a step towards addressing public unrest. An inquiry has been ordered, while Karad has been arrested, and seven others have been detained concerning Deshmukh's murder.

