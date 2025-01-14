India Urges Russia to Release Its Citizens Amidst Rising Death Toll in Conflict Zone
India has urged Russia to release all Indians recruited by the Russian military after the death of another Indian national in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone, raising the death toll to 10. The Ministry of External Affairs is actively working with Russian authorities for their release and safe return.
- Country:
- India
India has intensified its demands on Russia to release Indian nationals recruited by the Russian military, following the recent death of another Indian in the conflict zone between Russia and Ukraine, bringing the death toll to 10.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced the unfortunate demise of an Indian from Kerala, and disclosed that another has been injured and is currently receiving medical treatment in a Moscow hospital. The matter is being vigorously pursued with Russian authorities both in Moscow and New Delhi.
The move came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously raised the issue of the release of Indian nationals with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite official cessation of military recruitment from countries like India by Russia, efforts continue to secure the release and safe return of affected individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Calls for Immediate Release of Alexei Gorinov Amid Escalating Crackdown on Dissent in Russia
Venezuela’s Election Protest Releases Surge
C.R. Patil Releases 2024 Groundwater Resource Assessment Report; Highlights Improved Sustainable Usage
India Urges Pakistan for Swift Release of Fishermen and Civilian Prisoners
Katra Celebrates Release of Detainees Amid Ropeway Project Controversy