India Urges Russia to Release Its Citizens Amidst Rising Death Toll in Conflict Zone

India has intensified its demands on Russia to release Indian nationals recruited by the Russian military, following the recent death of another Indian in the conflict zone between Russia and Ukraine, bringing the death toll to 10.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced the unfortunate demise of an Indian from Kerala, and disclosed that another has been injured and is currently receiving medical treatment in a Moscow hospital. The matter is being vigorously pursued with Russian authorities both in Moscow and New Delhi.

The move came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously raised the issue of the release of Indian nationals with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite official cessation of military recruitment from countries like India by Russia, efforts continue to secure the release and safe return of affected individuals.

