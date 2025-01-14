Temple Heist: Gold Theft Unveiled at Tirumala
A 40-year-old outsourced employee of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams was apprehended for allegedly stealing over 650 grams of gold from Lord Venkateswara temple's offerings. The theft, involving gold biscuits and jewellery worth Rs 46 lakh, took place multiple times over a year in Parakamani.
In a shocking revelation from the renowned Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, authorities arrested an outsourced employee for his alleged involvement in stealing gold offerings from the temple.
The suspect, V Penchalayya, reportedly pilfered a total of 650 grams of gold in the form of biscuits and jewelry, valued at Rs 46 lakh, over a series of thefts spanning the past year, said police officials.
Penchalayya, responsible for managing offerings in the Parakamani section, was reportedly apprehended when he attempted to smuggle out a gold biscuit, leading to his arrest on January 12 under charges of criminal breach of trust.
