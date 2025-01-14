Temple Heist: Gold Theft Unveiled at Tirumala

In a shocking revelation from the renowned Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, authorities arrested an outsourced employee for his alleged involvement in stealing gold offerings from the temple.

The suspect, V Penchalayya, reportedly pilfered a total of 650 grams of gold in the form of biscuits and jewelry, valued at Rs 46 lakh, over a series of thefts spanning the past year, said police officials.

Penchalayya, responsible for managing offerings in the Parakamani section, was reportedly apprehended when he attempted to smuggle out a gold biscuit, leading to his arrest on January 12 under charges of criminal breach of trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)