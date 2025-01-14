Left Menu

Temple Heist: Gold Theft Unveiled at Tirumala

A 40-year-old outsourced employee of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams was apprehended for allegedly stealing over 650 grams of gold from Lord Venkateswara temple's offerings. The theft, involving gold biscuits and jewellery worth Rs 46 lakh, took place multiple times over a year in Parakamani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:45 IST
Temple Heist: Gold Theft Unveiled at Tirumala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation from the renowned Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, authorities arrested an outsourced employee for his alleged involvement in stealing gold offerings from the temple.

The suspect, V Penchalayya, reportedly pilfered a total of 650 grams of gold in the form of biscuits and jewelry, valued at Rs 46 lakh, over a series of thefts spanning the past year, said police officials.

Penchalayya, responsible for managing offerings in the Parakamani section, was reportedly apprehended when he attempted to smuggle out a gold biscuit, leading to his arrest on January 12 under charges of criminal breach of trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025