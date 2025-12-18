Left Menu

Lufthansa Soars: Expanding Transatlantic Reach with New Premium Offerings

Lufthansa is expanding its transatlantic flights to capitalize on strong U.S. market demand. CEO Carsten Spohr highlights new routes, increased frequency, and the unveiling of the Allegris premium seats as strategies for growth. Despite supply chain issues, the airline expects steady demand and stable ticket prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:38 IST
Lufthansa Soars: Expanding Transatlantic Reach with New Premium Offerings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lufthansa is gearing up to capitalize on the expanding demand in key U.S. markets by increasing transatlantic flights and introducing its new premium seating, according to CEO Carsten Spohr.

The airline has noticeably shifted its sales focus, with current figures showing nearly 60% of revenue originating from the U.S. compared to 40% from Europe, a stark contrast to historical trends. Notably, much of this growth has emerged from smaller cities rather than traditional hubs.

In a move to strengthen its U.S. presence, Lufthansa plans to boost its Frankfurt–Raleigh-Durham service to daily flights and expand Frankfurt–St. Louis routes, indicative of the robust U.S. market and increasing transatlantic business connections. Furthermore, Lufthansa's introduction of the Allegris seat aims to drive growth in its premium sector amid ongoing supply challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025