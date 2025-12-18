Lufthansa Soars: Expanding Transatlantic Reach with New Premium Offerings

Lufthansa is gearing up to capitalize on the expanding demand in key U.S. markets by increasing transatlantic flights and introducing its new premium seating, according to CEO Carsten Spohr.

The airline has noticeably shifted its sales focus, with current figures showing nearly 60% of revenue originating from the U.S. compared to 40% from Europe, a stark contrast to historical trends. Notably, much of this growth has emerged from smaller cities rather than traditional hubs.

In a move to strengthen its U.S. presence, Lufthansa plans to boost its Frankfurt–Raleigh-Durham service to daily flights and expand Frankfurt–St. Louis routes, indicative of the robust U.S. market and increasing transatlantic business connections. Furthermore, Lufthansa's introduction of the Allegris seat aims to drive growth in its premium sector amid ongoing supply challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)