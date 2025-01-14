Caught in the Act: Engineer Nabbed for Smuggling Stolen Mobile Phones
Delhi Police have arrested Manish Yadav, an engineer, for allegedly smuggling stolen mobile phones to nearby countries. Yadav was caught with 195 devices valued at Rs 2 crore. He sourced these phones from thieves operating in busy Delhi-NCR areas and sold them abroad for profit.
In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended a 36-year-old engineer who stands accused of smuggling stolen mobile phones to neighboring countries. The accused, identified as Manish Yadav, was arrested in Wazirabad following a tip-off.
Yadav, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was found with 195 mobile phones worth Rs 2 crore. Preliminary investigations reveal that Yadav sourced these gadgets from thieves who operated in crowded locations such as metro stations and marketplaces.
Police disclosed that Yadav purchased stolen phones at a lower rate, then sold them in bulk internationally. Four cases involving similar offenses are registered against him, indicating a history of such criminal activities.
