Caught in the Act: Engineer Nabbed for Smuggling Stolen Mobile Phones

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended a 36-year-old engineer who stands accused of smuggling stolen mobile phones to neighboring countries. The accused, identified as Manish Yadav, was arrested in Wazirabad following a tip-off.

Yadav, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was found with 195 mobile phones worth Rs 2 crore. Preliminary investigations reveal that Yadav sourced these gadgets from thieves who operated in crowded locations such as metro stations and marketplaces.

Police disclosed that Yadav purchased stolen phones at a lower rate, then sold them in bulk internationally. Four cases involving similar offenses are registered against him, indicating a history of such criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)