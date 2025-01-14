Left Menu

Syria's Struggle: WFP Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Assistance Amid Political Transition

Syria is currently experiencing a political transition under a new interim government after the overthrow of former President Bashar Assad. The UN's World Food Programme highlights critical hunger issues affecting both national and regional security. Hesitation from international donors hampers efforts to address urgent humanitarian needs.

Syria's Struggle: WFP Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Assistance Amid Political Transition
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has raised alarms over Syria's critical hunger crisis following the political shift after the fall of Bashar Assad. The nation's new interim rulers struggle to secure increased funding from hesitant international donors.

WFP chief Cindy McCain emphasized the significance of addressing hunger to ensure the country progresses through its transitional phase. Talks with Syria's de facto government highlighted the urgent requirement to enhance food security and agricultural sustainability.

Despite diplomatic efforts by Gulf countries, reluctance persists among donors, partly due to existing sanctions on Syria. As discussions about easing sanctions continue, the need for immediate international support grows more pressing for Syria's stability and future.

