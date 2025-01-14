Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Conditional Custody Parole for Tahir Hussain Amid Election Bid

The Delhi High Court granted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain custody parole, allowing him to file nomination papers for the Mustafabad constituency election. Despite serious allegations linking him to 2020 Delhi riots, the court imposed restrictions, barring media interaction, while enabling him to complete election formalities from custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:01 IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday permitted Tahir Hussain, a former AAP councillor, custody parole to file his electoral nomination for Mustafabad constituency on an AIMIM ticket in relation to a riots-related murder case.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna denied his request for interim bail from January 14 to February 9 to participate in elections, citing serious allegations that implicate him as the principal instigator of the violence leading to multiple fatalities.

The court set stringent conditions on Hussain's custody parole, restricting media engagement and interactions with anyone outside the electoral process, given his involvement in 11 FIRs, a money laundering probe, and a UAPA case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

