Daring Heist: Motorcycle Bandits Steal Rs 78.41 Lakh in Chhattisgarh
Two men on a motorcycle robbed Rs 78.41 lakh from a cash van after shooting the security guard in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district. The robbery took place outside a liquor store when the guard was shot and the cash box was stolen. Police are intensively searching for the suspects.
- Country:
- India
In a brazen daylight robbery, two motorcycle-borne assailants made away with Rs 78.41 lakh from a cash collection van after injuring a security guard in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district.
The robbery unfolded at approximately 5 pm at a liquor outlet in Khokhra village, close to the City Kotwali police station, according to officials. The targeted vehicle, tasked with collecting money from liquor establishments, had three occupants at the moment of the heist.
As the security guard remained outside the vehicle, two gunmen emerged, opening fire and wounding him, before grabbing cash from the van. They escaped the scene, later discarding the emptied cash box nearby, while local law enforcement has established checkpoints to capture the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- robbery
- Chhattisgarh
- liquor shop
- security guard
- cash van
- heist
- police
- crime
- motorcycle
- gundown
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crackdown: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained, Fake ID Racket Uncovered
Assam Police Reshuffle Brings New Leadership to Guwahati
Mumbai's Robust Security: 14,000 Police on Duty for New Year's Eve
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Undocumented Migrants
Won’t tolerate 'gunda raj' in Beed: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis after Walmik Karad’s surrender before police in extortion case.