Ethnic Tensions Escalate in Sudan's El Gezira Amid Army and RSF Conflict

The Sudanese army condemned recent 'individual violations' in El Gezira after alleged ethnically-targeted attacks on civilians by the army and its allies. The violence arose from accusations of collaboration with the Rapid Support Forces amidst a civil war. The army vows to hold violators accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:44 IST
On Tuesday, the Sudanese army condemned 'individual violations' in El Gezira after ethnic attacks on civilians were reported by rights groups. Accusations of collaboration with the Rapid Support Forces, who are embroiled in a civil conflict with the army, fueled these attacks.

This week, Sudanese forces reclaimed Wad Madani from RSF control, signaling a potential shift in the ongoing conflict. A human rights group reported the deaths of 13 people in Kambo Tayba, following the army's advance in the area. It attributed the violence to hate speech linking residents with the RSF.

Videos circulated on social media depicting civilians being mistreated by forces, although Reuters could not verify these details. Meanwhile, the Sudanese Doctors Union highlighted the plight of civilians, stating they remain the worst affected by the enduring conflict.

