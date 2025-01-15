Hong Kong's Fight Against Trafficking: Rescuing Citizens from Southeast Asian Scams

In an effort to tackle an alarming trend of illegal employment luring Hong Kong citizens to Southeast Asia, city officials engaged in rare discussions this week with Thai counterparts in Bangkok. This mission aims to counteract the growing problem and bring their citizens safely back home.

The talks emerged in the wake of a high-profile case where a Chinese actor, reportedly a human trafficking victim, disappeared in Thailand but was subsequently traced and saved in Myanmar. The United Nations has identified border towns in Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar as central hubs for telecom and online fraud operations.

Amid increasing reports of Hong Kong residents being detained in Southeast Asia for illegal work since Q2 2024, a Hong Kong security team, led by Michael Cheuk, met Thai officials to expedite the return of those citizens. Of the 28 cases reported, 16 have returned, while 12 face movement restrictions.

