Karnataka HC Pushes MUDA Scam Hearing to January

The Karnataka High Court has postponed the hearing in a case demanding a CBI investigation into the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. The new hearing is scheduled for January 27, allowing additional time for reviewing case details and preparing further arguments.

The Karnataka High Court has postponed its hearing regarding the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

The case, which seeks a CBI inquiry, has been adjourned until January 27.

This delay provides more time to examine the complex details and prepare subsequent arguments for the proceedings.

