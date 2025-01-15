India-Bangladesh Border Talks: Fencing and Infiltration Under Scrutiny

In a bid to address ongoing border challenges, India and Bangladesh are poised to hold Director General-level talks from February 16th, focusing on fencing and increased infiltration attempts. These talks mark the first high-level engagement between the two nations since the political regime change in Bangladesh last August.

Scheduled between February 16-19, the 55th edition of the bi-annual discussions will involve members of the Border Guard Bangladesh and India's Border Security Force. A critical agenda item includes resolving objections by Bangladesh regarding a proposed single-row fence over 95.8 km along their shared 4,096 km border.

The talks follow heightened tensions, as India and Bangladesh summoned each other's High Commissioners over border activities. Both nations aim to strengthen border security cooperation amid increased infiltration attempts reportedly linked to human trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)