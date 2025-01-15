Tragic Honor Killing in Gwalior: Daughter Murdered Over Marriage Choice

In a harrowing case of honor killing in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a 20-year-old woman named Tanu Gurjar was murdered by her father and cousin for rejecting an arranged marriage. The incident occurred in the city's Gola ka Mandir area.

According to the City Superintendent of Police, Nagendra Singh Sikarwar, the victim was supposed to marry on January 18 but refused the marriage arranged by her family. After a heated argument, her father allegedly shot her with a country-made handgun, and his nephew Rahul used a pistol to fatally wound her.

While Rahul managed to flee, Mahesh Singh Gurjar was caught at the scene brandishing the weapon. Police are now leading a manhunt to apprehend the cousin, with investigations still in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)