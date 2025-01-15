Left Menu

Tragic Honor Killing in Gwalior: Daughter Murdered Over Marriage Choice

A young woman, Tanu Gurjar, was tragically murdered by her father and cousin in Gwalior for refusing an arranged marriage. Her father, Mahesh Singh Gurjar, and cousin Rahul, shot her following a heated disagreement. The father was apprehended at the scene, while police continue to search for Rahul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:25 IST
Tragic Honor Killing in Gwalior: Daughter Murdered Over Marriage Choice
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing case of honor killing in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a 20-year-old woman named Tanu Gurjar was murdered by her father and cousin for rejecting an arranged marriage. The incident occurred in the city's Gola ka Mandir area.

According to the City Superintendent of Police, Nagendra Singh Sikarwar, the victim was supposed to marry on January 18 but refused the marriage arranged by her family. After a heated argument, her father allegedly shot her with a country-made handgun, and his nephew Rahul used a pistol to fatally wound her.

While Rahul managed to flee, Mahesh Singh Gurjar was caught at the scene brandishing the weapon. Police are now leading a manhunt to apprehend the cousin, with investigations still in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025