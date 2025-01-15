Left Menu

Guarding the Border: India's Strategic Military Readiness

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reassured that the northern border remains stable but sensitive, with a focus on preventing a repeat of Galwan. Emphasizing military readiness and modernization, he highlighted the importance of a unified national approach to safeguard against future surprises along the border.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasized on Wednesday the significance of ensuring stability and preventing incidents like Galwan along India's northern border. He confirmed that the military is fully prepared to handle any situation.

During the 77th Army Day celebrations, Gen Dwivedi stressed the development of modern equipment and infrastructure at the northern frontier. He highlighted the need for coordinated national efforts, encompassing diplomatic and military actions, to avert future surprises at the border.

The eastern Ladakh standoff between India and China has seen progress with a recent agreement on troop disengagement, marking a move towards tension reduction post-Galwan clash. In his address, Gen Dwivedi also mentioned the maintained ceasefire along the Line of Control and the decreasing violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

