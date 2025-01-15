Guarding the Border: India's Strategic Military Readiness

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasized on Wednesday the significance of ensuring stability and preventing incidents like Galwan along India's northern border. He confirmed that the military is fully prepared to handle any situation.

During the 77th Army Day celebrations, Gen Dwivedi stressed the development of modern equipment and infrastructure at the northern frontier. He highlighted the need for coordinated national efforts, encompassing diplomatic and military actions, to avert future surprises at the border.

The eastern Ladakh standoff between India and China has seen progress with a recent agreement on troop disengagement, marking a move towards tension reduction post-Galwan clash. In his address, Gen Dwivedi also mentioned the maintained ceasefire along the Line of Control and the decreasing violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)