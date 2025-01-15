Left Menu

Bombay High Court Slams Police Over Torres Scam Lethargy

The Bombay High Court criticized Mumbai Police for their slow investigation into the Torres investment scam. The court ordered protection for Abhishek Gupta, the whistleblower. Despite police efforts, eleven accused, mostly foreign nationals, remain at large. Gupta claims early warnings were ignored.

The Bombay High Court has reprimanded the Mumbai Police for their inadequate progress in the investigation of the Torres investment scam, ordering immediate protection for the whistleblower, Abhishek Gupta.

Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale expressed disappointment at the lethargic approach of the police, particularly the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which allowed some accused to flee India. Despite Gupta's claims of notifying authorities early, progress in recovering the scammed amount, which involves foreign nationals as suspects, remains minimal.

The judges highlighted the importance of quick actions and securing evidence like CCTV footage, instructing heightened vigilance in future proceedings. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (EOW) has been summoned to join the next session via video conference for further accountability.

