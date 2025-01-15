Delhi High Court Rejects Bail for Gangster in Chilling Jail Van Murders

The Delhi High Court has declined bail for notorious gangster Neeraj Bawania, who is implicated in the 2015 murder of two prisoners while being transported in a jail van.

Justice Anup J Bhambhani dismissed Bawania's plea, describing the crime as one of 'exceptional brazenness' committed in the confines of a secure police vehicle. Armed guards were unable to prevent the shocking double murder, which the court termed as 'menacing brutality'.

The court cited Bawania's extensive criminal history and potential threat to society as reasons for the decision, urging the trial court to expedite proceedings while stressing that constitutional rights must balance societal interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)