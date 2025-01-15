Left Menu

Tragedy in the Depths: South Africa's Illegal Mine Rescue Efforts

Over 78 miners have died, and more than 160 have been rescued from an abandoned South African gold mine amid a standoff with authorities. The government's controversial 'smoke them out' tactic, which involved cutting off supplies, has been criticized for contributing to a large death toll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stilfontein | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An ongoing tragedy unfolds in South Africa as rescuers recover 78 bodies and rescue over 160 survivors from an abandoned gold mine. The miners had been trapped for over two months following a standoff with authorities, who demanded their surrender due to illegal mining activities.

The South African government faces heavy criticism for its approach, especially after attempting to 'smoke out' the miners by cutting off food and supplies, a strategy deemed reckless by rights groups. Despite a court order facilitating the rescue, many miners are still struggling with starvation and dehydration.

Efforts continue, with rescuers using a small cage to transport survivors to the surface. However, the operation is slow due to the mine's depth and dangerous conditions. The miners face charges of illegal mining and trespassing, as the government pushes back against informal mining operations that cost the economy billions annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

