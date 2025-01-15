Tragedy in the Depths: South Africa's Illegal Mine Rescue Efforts

An ongoing tragedy unfolds in South Africa as rescuers recover 78 bodies and rescue over 160 survivors from an abandoned gold mine. The miners had been trapped for over two months following a standoff with authorities, who demanded their surrender due to illegal mining activities.

The South African government faces heavy criticism for its approach, especially after attempting to 'smoke out' the miners by cutting off food and supplies, a strategy deemed reckless by rights groups. Despite a court order facilitating the rescue, many miners are still struggling with starvation and dehydration.

Efforts continue, with rescuers using a small cage to transport survivors to the surface. However, the operation is slow due to the mine's depth and dangerous conditions. The miners face charges of illegal mining and trespassing, as the government pushes back against informal mining operations that cost the economy billions annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)