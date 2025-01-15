Left Menu

Corruption in Cocoa Smuggling Unveiled: Ivory Coast Officials Suspended

Five officials in Ivory Coast are suspended for their alleged involvement in cocoa smuggling to Guinea and Liberia. With large quantities transported illegally since October 2024, corrupt authorities reportedly facilitated the activities, demanding hefty bribes from smugglers. This has impacted cocoa supply at ports significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:31 IST
Corruption in Cocoa Smuggling Unveiled: Ivory Coast Officials Suspended

Five senior officials in Ivory Coast have been suspended for allegedly aiding cocoa smuggling, the nation's army announced Tuesday.

An estimated 75,000 metric tons of cocoa has crossed western borders illegally since October, driven by substantial bribes paid to corrupt authorities, industry sources allege.

The ramifications of this smuggling include reduced cocoa supply to ports and mounting difficulty in curbing the lucrative illicit trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025