Corruption in Cocoa Smuggling Unveiled: Ivory Coast Officials Suspended
Five officials in Ivory Coast are suspended for their alleged involvement in cocoa smuggling to Guinea and Liberia. With large quantities transported illegally since October 2024, corrupt authorities reportedly facilitated the activities, demanding hefty bribes from smugglers. This has impacted cocoa supply at ports significantly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:31 IST
Five senior officials in Ivory Coast have been suspended for allegedly aiding cocoa smuggling, the nation's army announced Tuesday.
An estimated 75,000 metric tons of cocoa has crossed western borders illegally since October, driven by substantial bribes paid to corrupt authorities, industry sources allege.
The ramifications of this smuggling include reduced cocoa supply to ports and mounting difficulty in curbing the lucrative illicit trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ivory Coast
- cocoa smuggling
- border
- Guinea
- Liberia
- corruption
- suspension
- trade
- economics
- agriculture
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Politics Heat Up: BJP Slams AAP Over Alleged Corruption
Union Home Minister's Medal Forfeited Amid Corruption Scandal
BRS Leader KTR's Legal Battle: High Court Reserves Order Amid Corruption Allegations
Wolverhampton's Cunha Faces Suspension After Confrontation
Gazprom's Gas Suspension Sparks Transit Shift