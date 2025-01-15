Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra Minister's Associate Amid Extortion Case
NCP MP Supriya Sule raises questions about the lack of transparency regarding funds seized from Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, under investigation for extortion. Karad, who faces serious charges, has been penalized under MCOCA. Meanwhile, financial discrepancies have been noted in Pimpri-Chinchwad.
15-01-2025
Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has voiced concern over the absence of discussions about money seized from the accounts of Walmik Karad, alleged extortionist and associate of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde.
Sule pointed out the importance of Enforcement Directorate (ED) involvement and expressed gratitude for the government's decision to apply MCOCA in the case.
Additionally, Karad faces property tax evasion allegations in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which add further controversy around his financial activities.
