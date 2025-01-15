Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra Minister's Associate Amid Extortion Case

NCP MP Supriya Sule raises questions about the lack of transparency regarding funds seized from Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, under investigation for extortion. Karad, who faces serious charges, has been penalized under MCOCA. Meanwhile, financial discrepancies have been noted in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:19 IST
Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra Minister's Associate Amid Extortion Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has voiced concern over the absence of discussions about money seized from the accounts of Walmik Karad, alleged extortionist and associate of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde.

Sule pointed out the importance of Enforcement Directorate (ED) involvement and expressed gratitude for the government's decision to apply MCOCA in the case.

Additionally, Karad faces property tax evasion allegations in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which add further controversy around his financial activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025