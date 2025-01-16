Left Menu

Tragic Fall Claims Young Life at Tirumala Facility

A three-year-old boy tragically died after slipping through a staircase grill at a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams facility. The incident occurred while the child was playing with his brother during a family visit for darshan. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Tirupati | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:22 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)

