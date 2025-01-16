Tragic Fall Claims Young Life at Tirumala Facility
A three-year-old boy tragically died after slipping through a staircase grill at a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams facility. The incident occurred while the child was playing with his brother during a family visit for darshan. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:22 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident at a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams facility, a three-year-old boy died after slipping through a staircase grill.
The accident occurred while the boy was playing with his brother as the family awaited their turn for darshan.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which took place at Padmanabha Nilayam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Air Tragedy: Investigations and Mourning
Tragic Incident: South Korean Plane Crash Investigation Underway
Court Sentences Man to Death for Chilling Crime in Padmanoor
Tragedy in South Korea: Plane Crash Investigation Unfolds
Maharashtra Govt forms Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe murder of Beed village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh: Official.