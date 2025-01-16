Tragedy Unfolds: Inside South Africa's Illegal Gold Mine Disaster
A rescue operation is underway at an abandoned South African gold mine where illegal miners were trapped. Initially, over 78 fatalities have been reported, with survivors being rescued slowly. Civic groups blame government tactics for the disaster, leading to calls for an independent inquiry.
In a gripping situation unfolding in South Africa, rescuers have retrieved at least 78 deceased miners and more than 160 survivors from an abandoned gold mine. The tragedy highlights the ongoing conflict between illegal miners and authorities.
Hundreds are still believed to be underground, with fatalities expected to rise. The government, criticized for its initial approach, recently allowed a rescue operation following a court mandate, but the efforts are hindered by the mine's dangerous conditions.
Activists accuse authorities of exacerbating the situation by cutting off supplies, leading to dire conditions for those trapped. The incident sheds light on the broader issue of illegal mining and calls for scrutiny through an independent inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
