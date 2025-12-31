Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Tragedy Strikes as Death Toll Disputed
Local residents report eight deaths due to contaminated water in Indore, while the administration confirms three. Indore's water crisis allegedly caused by pipeline leakage has led to suspensions and an inquiry. MP's Chief Minister announced compensation to victims' families and free treatment for affected patients.
- Country:
- India
In Indore, a tragic water contamination incident has sparked controversy as local residents claim eight fatalities, contrasting with the administration's confirmation of three deaths. The affected individuals, reportedly including six women, succumbed to illnesses within a week.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief, announcing Rs 2 lakh compensation for the deceased families and assured free medical treatment for affected patients. The administration took swift action, suspending municipal officials and setting up a committee to investigate.
A leakage in the water pipeline beneath a toilet was identified as the contamination source. Meanwhile, political voices call out the administration for alleged cover-ups and inadequate measures to address the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Sought for Slain Tripura Student Amidst Condemnation and Compensation
Crackdown on Compensation Irregularities in Bharatmala Project
Coupang's Controversial Compensation Plan Sparks Backlash
Mohan Yadav Ensures Prosperity with Bhavantar Scheme Boost
CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of Chikkaballapura accident victims