Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Tragedy Strikes as Death Toll Disputed

In Indore, a tragic water contamination incident has sparked controversy as local residents claim eight fatalities, contrasting with the administration's confirmation of three deaths. The affected individuals, reportedly including six women, succumbed to illnesses within a week.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief, announcing Rs 2 lakh compensation for the deceased families and assured free medical treatment for affected patients. The administration took swift action, suspending municipal officials and setting up a committee to investigate.

A leakage in the water pipeline beneath a toilet was identified as the contamination source. Meanwhile, political voices call out the administration for alleged cover-ups and inadequate measures to address the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)