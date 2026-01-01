Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Indore's Contaminated Water Death Toll

The conflicting death toll from contaminated water in Indore raises concerns. Residents report 13 fatalities, while officials confirm only four to seven. Leakage in the pipeline caused an outbreak affecting over a thousand. Measures are underway to restore safe water and verify casualty reports.

Updated: 01-01-2026 15:23 IST
The city of Indore is embroiled in a controversy over the varying reports of deaths attributed to contaminated water consumption, with residents claiming 13 fatalities versus officials confirming only four to seven. This discrepancy has caused confusion and concern among the local populace.

The health crisis began in the Bhagirathpura area a week prior, prompting investigations into a suspected pipeline leakage that allowed drainage water to mix with the drinking supply. Affected residents suffered from severe diarrhoea and vomiting, highlighting the urgent need for infrastructure improvements.

State Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya announced that while initial official reports indicated four deaths, other sources suggest higher numbers, up to nine. Financial assistance for affected families has been promised. Efforts continue to ensure restoration of safe drinking water, as additional water samples undergo testing.

