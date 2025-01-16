Left Menu

Tragedy in the Depths: South Africa's Illegal Mining Crisis

At least 78 bodies were recovered from an illegal gold mine in South Africa, highlighting a severe crackdown on miners. Authorities, defending the operation, face criticism over alleged negligence and human rights abuses, as the death toll potentially rises amidst ongoing rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:27 IST
A tragic scene unfolded at an illegal gold mine in South Africa where at least 78 bodies were recently pulled from the depths underground after a months-long siege by the authorities. The operation led to the arrest of 246 desperate miners, many from neighboring countries, who had been working illegally in harsh conditions.

In the tunnels stretching below Stilfontein, near Johannesburg, police were alerted by volunteers that no one seemed to be left in the mine. Yet, the search continued to ensure that all individuals were accounted for. Criticism mounts against the government for their approach, accused by some of neglecting the miners' basic needs in an inhumane crackdown.

South African authorities justified their actions as a necessary measure against illegal mining which, according to Mining Minister Gwede Mantashe, significantly harms the economy. Despite this, civil society advocates and political figures demand accountability and an independent inquiry into the conduct of law enforcement during the operation.

