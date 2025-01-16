Heroes in Helmets: Firefighters Unite to Battle California Blazes

Firefighters from the St. Helena Fire Department recently descended on Los Angeles to support efforts in battling severe wildfires. Among the chaos, their white fire truck became a symbol of hope at the base camp near the Rose Bowl stadium.

Fire engineer Martin Macias and colleague Joshua Wilmoth, who have faced monumental fires in Napa Valley and Santa Rosa, helped residents near the Eaton Fire protect their homes. The team prepared for sudden flare-ups as high winds threatened to reignite flames.

Both owed their resilience to their dedication and the unity shared among fellow firefighters. Public support also bolstered their spirits, as grateful locals provided meals and essentials to the brave crews working around the clock.

(With inputs from agencies.)