South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Interrogation
South Korea is engulfed in its deepest political crisis in decades as President Yoon Suk Yeol faces criminal investigation and impeachment. Arrested for alleged insurrection, the president was detained at his villa. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court deliberates whether to permanently remove him from office.
In a dramatic escalation of South Korea's political turmoil, President Yoon Suk Yeol faces questioning on Thursday, deepening the crisis triggered by an abortive attempt to enforce martial law, an event that parliament recently voted against.
Yoon made history by becoming the first sitting South Korean president arrested, as authorities apprehended him after a tense standoff at his fortified villa in Seoul. The embattled president's decision to submit to questioning was, he claimed, aimed at minimizing potential violence, though he maintains the probe's illegitimacy.
As the inquiry proceeds, the Constitutional Court holds a decisive hearing on Yoon's impeachment. While surveys suggest widespread public support for his removal, the unfolding legal battle further polarizes South Korea, intensifying political discord across the nation.
