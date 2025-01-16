Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Interrogation

South Korea is engulfed in its deepest political crisis in decades as President Yoon Suk Yeol faces criminal investigation and impeachment. Arrested for alleged insurrection, the president was detained at his villa. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court deliberates whether to permanently remove him from office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 05:32 IST
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Interrogation
President

In a dramatic escalation of South Korea's political turmoil, President Yoon Suk Yeol faces questioning on Thursday, deepening the crisis triggered by an abortive attempt to enforce martial law, an event that parliament recently voted against.

Yoon made history by becoming the first sitting South Korean president arrested, as authorities apprehended him after a tense standoff at his fortified villa in Seoul. The embattled president's decision to submit to questioning was, he claimed, aimed at minimizing potential violence, though he maintains the probe's illegitimacy.

As the inquiry proceeds, the Constitutional Court holds a decisive hearing on Yoon's impeachment. While surveys suggest widespread public support for his removal, the unfolding legal battle further polarizes South Korea, intensifying political discord across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025