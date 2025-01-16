China Intensifies Efforts Against Cross-Border Scam Networks

China is stepping up its efforts to rescue Chinese nationals ensnared by international scam operations, the country's public security ministry announced on Wednesday. These operations have been luring Chinese citizens with false promises of lucrative employment, only to trap them in telecom fraud centers across Southeast Asia, including areas like Myawaddy on Myanmar's border with Thailand.

The announcement follows the highly publicized disappearance of a Chinese actor in Thailand's Tak province, believed to be a victim of human trafficking. The Chinese government plans to enhance its cooperation with international law enforcement agencies to facilitate the rescue of affected citizens and dismantle these illicit networks.

A past collaboration with Myanmar authorities in targeting the 'Four Families' syndicate further underscores China's commitment to combatting such threats. With the looming risk of human trafficking deterring tourist visits, regional policymakers, including Thailand, are focusing on measures to restore their countries' reputations as safe travel destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)