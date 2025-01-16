Left Menu

US Lifts Sanctions on Key Indian Entities Amid Strategic Partnership Boost

In a significant move preceding the transition of presidency, the Biden administration lifted sanctions on three key Indian entities. This action aims to enhance advanced energy cooperation and highlights a deepening US-India partnership. Simultaneously, 11 new entities related to China were added to the Entity List.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 09:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a final diplomatic gesture before the transfer of power to Donald Trump, President Biden's administration announced the lifting of sanctions on three notable Indian entities: Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center, and Bhabha Atomic Research Center.

Initially imposed during the Cold War, these sanctions are being removed to promote US foreign policy objectives related to energy cooperation. The decision supports joint research, development, and cooperation in science and technology, with an eye on advancing shared energy security goals, the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) stated on Wednesday.

Alongside this move, BIS expanded its Entity List to include 11 new entities linked to the People's Republic of China, citing activities that threaten US national security and foreign policy interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

