US Lifts Sanctions on Key Indian Entities Amid Strategic Partnership Boost

In a final diplomatic gesture before the transfer of power to Donald Trump, President Biden's administration announced the lifting of sanctions on three notable Indian entities: Indian Rare Earths, Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center, and Bhabha Atomic Research Center.

Initially imposed during the Cold War, these sanctions are being removed to promote US foreign policy objectives related to energy cooperation. The decision supports joint research, development, and cooperation in science and technology, with an eye on advancing shared energy security goals, the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) stated on Wednesday.

Alongside this move, BIS expanded its Entity List to include 11 new entities linked to the People's Republic of China, citing activities that threaten US national security and foreign policy interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)