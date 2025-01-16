Coldplay Concert Ticket Controversy: Regulatory Needs Highlighted by Bombay HC
The Bombay High Court emphasized the need for Maharashtra's government to regulate online ticket sales following a petition that raised issues over illegal practices during Coldplay's concert sales. The court recognized the importance of statutory guidelines but reinforced that the responsibility lies with the legislative and executive branches.
The Bombay High Court addressed concerns raised over alleged malpractices in online ticket sales for Coldplay's concert in Maharashtra. The court highlighted the importance of regulation, noting that issues like scalping and black marketing need legislative action.
Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar acknowledged the petition filed by advocate Amit Vyas, which calls attention to potentially unethical practices in ticket sales for major events. However, they emphasized any policy solutions must originate from the respective governmental authorities.
The court clarified its role cannot extend to enacting laws, reinforcing the separation between legislative and judicial duties. It underscored the need for regulatory frameworks to address challenges in the online ticketing space.
