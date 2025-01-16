Left Menu

Coldplay Concert Ticket Controversy: Regulatory Needs Highlighted by Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court emphasized the need for Maharashtra's government to regulate online ticket sales following a petition that raised issues over illegal practices during Coldplay's concert sales. The court recognized the importance of statutory guidelines but reinforced that the responsibility lies with the legislative and executive branches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:47 IST
Coldplay Concert Ticket Controversy: Regulatory Needs Highlighted by Bombay HC
Vienna Taylor Swift Concerts Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court addressed concerns raised over alleged malpractices in online ticket sales for Coldplay's concert in Maharashtra. The court highlighted the importance of regulation, noting that issues like scalping and black marketing need legislative action.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar acknowledged the petition filed by advocate Amit Vyas, which calls attention to potentially unethical practices in ticket sales for major events. However, they emphasized any policy solutions must originate from the respective governmental authorities.

The court clarified its role cannot extend to enacting laws, reinforcing the separation between legislative and judicial duties. It underscored the need for regulatory frameworks to address challenges in the online ticketing space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025