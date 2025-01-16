Left Menu

Government Greenlights 8th Pay Commission for Revised Salaries

The government has announced the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission, aimed at revising the salaries of central government employees and pensioners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed the decision, while I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw indicated that appointments for commission members are imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Thursday made a significant decision to establish the 8th Pay Commission, aimed at revising salaries of central government employees and adjusting allowances for pensioners.

This decision was confirmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an announcement by I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The 7th Pay Commission, which was instituted in 2016, is set to conclude its term in 2026. Vaishnaw added that the chairman and two members of the 8th Commission will be appointed soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

