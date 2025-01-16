Kerala Forest Act Reversal: A Victory for Dialogue and Relief

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided not to proceed with the contentious amendment to the Kerala Forest Act of 1961. The announcement has been met with approval, particularly from the Thamarassery diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, which expressed relief at the government's decision.

Bishop Remigius Maria Paul Inchananiyil, representing the diocese, commended the chief minister for his responsiveness, highlighting the importance of dialogue before implementing laws that impact local communities. The bishop urged for discussions involving farmers and affected groups prior to any legislative changes.

Vijayan noted the concerns raised about the proposed bill, emphasizing the government's commitment to not introduce amendments causing public distress. He recalled the origins of the discussions on amending the Kerala Forest Act dating back to a previous government's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)