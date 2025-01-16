Left Menu

Kerala Forest Act Reversal: A Victory for Dialogue and Relief

In response to public outcry and concerns, particularly from the Thamarassery diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the withdrawal of proposed amendments to the Kerala Forest Act, 1961. Bishop Remigius Maria Paul Inchananiyil praised the decision as a relief, urging thorough discussion before future legislative changes.

Updated: 16-01-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:46 IST
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided not to proceed with the contentious amendment to the Kerala Forest Act of 1961. The announcement has been met with approval, particularly from the Thamarassery diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, which expressed relief at the government's decision.

Bishop Remigius Maria Paul Inchananiyil, representing the diocese, commended the chief minister for his responsiveness, highlighting the importance of dialogue before implementing laws that impact local communities. The bishop urged for discussions involving farmers and affected groups prior to any legislative changes.

Vijayan noted the concerns raised about the proposed bill, emphasizing the government's commitment to not introduce amendments causing public distress. He recalled the origins of the discussions on amending the Kerala Forest Act dating back to a previous government's tenure.

