Law and Order Breakdown in Maharashtra: Celebrities Under Threat
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following an attack on Saif Ali Khan, citing a breakdown in state's law and order. Patole called Fadnavis 'weak', demanding his resignation as Home Minister amid rising crime rates and ineffective governance in Maharashtra.
In a scathing critique, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole slammed the state government following the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, declaring it as a stark indication of a law and order breakdown. The incident has raised questions over the safety of celebrities and common citizens alike.
Patole urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resign, labeling him 'ineffective' in his capacity as Home Minister. He cited increasing crime rates in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra as evidence of the current administration's failure to ensure public safety.
The attack on Khan, which occurred in his Bandra apartment, further highlighted the rampant lawlessness Patole claims is thriving under the BJP-led government. He pushed for concrete action instead of what he called 'hollow statements' from state leaders.
