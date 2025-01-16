South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Arrested Amidst Martial Law Crisis

South Korea has been plunged into political turmoil following the arrest of sitting President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon, who is being investigated for alleged insurrection linked to his attempt to impose martial law, has refused a second day of questioning, citing health reasons.

The Constitutional Court is now involved, with Yoon's impeachment trial underway to decide his future as president. The trial is pivotal amidst a political crisis stemming from Yoon's martial law news, which was thwarted by parliament.

Public sentiment is fractured, with opinion polls showing a rise in support for Yoon's ruling party despite the controversy. Meanwhile, South Korea's economic stability faces threats from this ongoing political debacle, raising concerns region-wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)