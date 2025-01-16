Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Target Sudan's Al-Burhan Amid Military Controversies

The United States is set to impose sanctions on Sudanese leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan due to the Sudanese Armed Forces' actions against civilians and refusal to engage in peace talks, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Updated: 16-01-2025 17:55 IST
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
  Country:
  • Kenya

The United States is poised to impose sanctions on Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Sudanese leader and army chief, according to sources speaking to Reuters. This move signals growing international frustration with Sudan's military leadership.

The sanctions come in response to the Sudanese Armed Forces' recent activities, which have included targeting civilians, damaging civilian infrastructure, and obstructing humanitarian aid.

Additionally, the army's refusal to participate in peace negotiations last year has further provoked this international action, a diplomat disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

