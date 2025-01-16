U.S. Sanctions Target Sudan's Al-Burhan Amid Military Controversies

The United States is poised to impose sanctions on Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Sudanese leader and army chief, according to sources speaking to Reuters. This move signals growing international frustration with Sudan's military leadership.

The sanctions come in response to the Sudanese Armed Forces' recent activities, which have included targeting civilians, damaging civilian infrastructure, and obstructing humanitarian aid.

Additionally, the army's refusal to participate in peace negotiations last year has further provoked this international action, a diplomat disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)