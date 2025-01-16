Cape Town Crowned Best City in the World for 2025 by Time Out

Cape Town has been named the Best City in the World for 2025 by global lifestyle and travel magazine, Time Out, after achieving top scores in stunning natural beauty, resident happiness, and its thriving culinary scene. This accolade celebrates the Mother City as a premier global destination, offering unmatched experiences for locals and visitors alike.

The annual Time Out rankings are based on extensive surveys and expert insights. This year, over 18,500 people worldwide, including the publication's regular readers, contributed their thoughts. A panel of more than 100 city experts further evaluated 44 different criteria to determine the most exciting cities to live in and visit.

Cape Town’s outstanding performance highlights its wide-ranging appeal, from breathtaking natural landscapes to a dynamic cultural scene, an exciting nightlife, and a deeply rooted sense of community.

Local Leadership Celebrates Cape Town's Spirit

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expressed his pride in the city’s achievement, emphasizing that the recognition stems largely from the views of the city’s own residents.

“Cape Town often tops global travel destination lists, but this award is particularly special as it reflects the happiness and pride of those who live here. Beyond our natural beauty and tourist attractions, this accolade showcases the strength of Cape Town as a city where people can thrive, belong, and take ownership of their community,” Hill-Lewis said.

The mayor added that the city’s development efforts are focused on ensuring Cape Town remains a world-class city to live in, fostering opportunities for all.

James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, noted that the recognition also serves as a testament to the collective efforts of Cape Town’s diverse communities.

“This is a shared achievement. Our communities, through their cuisines, cultures, and warm hospitality, are the heart of what makes Cape Town exceptional. We are thrilled to continue attracting visitors and strengthening our local economy,” Vos said.

Tourism’s Economic Impact

Cape Town’s tourism industry continues to thrive. In 2023, it contributed more than R27 billion in Gross Value Add and supported over 91,000 jobs. Vos emphasized that the Time Out recognition will provide an additional boost to the local economy, further solidifying Cape Town as a hub of tourism and investment.

Expert Praise for Cape Town’s Unique Appeal

Andrew Hallett, Time Out South Africa’s Content Director and a proud Capetonian, described the accolade as a “huge high five” to residents who strive to make the city extraordinary.

“Cape Town isn’t just a tourist haven – it’s a city people love to call home. It offers something for everyone: top-tier food, stunning sights, thrilling adventures, and a deep sense of belonging,” Hallett said.

Time Out Travel Editor Grace Beard highlighted the survey’s focus on liveability this year, noting that the list reflects cities where locals are happiest and most at home, alongside their appeal to visitors.

“This list showcases cities that combine world-class culture, amazing food, and exciting nightlife with liveability. Cape Town embodies all of this, making it a top choice not just to visit but to live,” Beard said.

What Sets Cape Town Apart

Natural Beauty: Iconic landmarks like Table Mountain and pristine beaches.

Diverse Culture: A melting pot of traditions and cuisines reflecting South Africa’s heritage.

Adventure Opportunities: From hiking trails to ocean adventures, Cape Town is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise.

Thriving Culinary Scene: A hub for innovative gastronomy and world-class wines.

Community Spirit: A city where residents actively shape its vibrant and welcoming character.

Cape Town continues to captivate the world, and this recognition cements its status as a global destination that blends tourism, community, and liveability into an unmatched experience. Whether visiting for the first time or returning, one thing is certain: Cape Town never disappoints.