US Lifts Cold War-era Sanctions on Indian Nuclear Entities

The United States has lifted Cold War-era sanctions on three key Indian nuclear entities, a move expected to bolster collaboration and grant India access to new technologies, experts said on Thursday.

Among the relieved entities are the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Indian Rare Earths Ltd (IREL), and the Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre (IGCAR). This decision, announced by the Biden administration, reflects a shift towards enhanced US-India strategic relations and removes barriers to advanced energy cooperation.

Experts like Anil Kakodkar, a former DAE secretary, acknowledged that removing these restrictions should benefit India's nuclear sector, albeit urging cautious optimism. The decision, timely amidst China's expanding influence in rare earths and India's focus on small nuclear reactors, marks a significant step forward in bilateral ties.

