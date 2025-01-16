Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Slovak School: Student Knife Attack Claims Lives

In a tragic incident in northern Slovakia, an 18-year-old student attacked teachers and classmates with a knife, resulting in at least two deaths and one injury. Emergency crews were dispatched to the high school in Spisska Stara Ves, and the suspect has been detained.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating incident on Thursday, a high school in northern Slovakia became the scene of a violent attack when an 18-year-old student unleashed a knife assault, killing at least two individuals.

Authorities reported the grim event took place at around 1200 GMT in Spisska Stara Ves, leading to immediate emergency response deployment. According to Slovak emergency services spokesperson Danka Capakova, the toll included two fatalities and one person injured.

The attack targeted a teacher and two students, with the suspect now in police custody. Despite several emergency medical crews arriving at the scene, the total number of injured remains unclear.

