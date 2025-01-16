Left Menu

Fugitive's Arrest: A Sri Lankan Murder Suspect Nabbed in India

Sri Lankan murder suspect, Arumahaddi Janit Madhusangha D’silva, was arrested in Maharashtra, India. On bail for a 2015 murder, he entered India illegally after securing bail. D’silva, using a fake identity, was caught after suspicious behavior was reported, leading to his arrest under the Foreigners and Passports Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:01 IST
A Sri Lankan national previously out on bail for a murder case has been apprehended in Thane district of Maharashtra, according to regional authorities.

The individual, identified as Arumahaddi Janit Madhusangha D'silva, was detained from a local lodge following a tip-off about suspicious activities. Displaying an Aadhaar card under the alias Dinesh Kumar Iyer, D'silva failed to satisfactorily explain his personal details, claimed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prakash Gaikwad.

D'silva, involved in a 2015 gang-related murder in Sri Lanka, reportedly entered India illegally through Tamil Nadu, dodging official immigration measures. Indian officials have taken actions under the Foreigners Act, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad is investigating potential local assistance in acquiring identification documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

