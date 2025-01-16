Left Menu

British Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Assault in Public Brawl

British lawmaker Mike Amesbury admitted guilt for assaulting a man on the street, an incident caught on video. The event unfolded after a dispute over a bridge closure. Amesbury, after consuming alcohol, punched Paul Fellows multiple times. He will be sentenced in February.

Updated: 16-01-2025 19:10 IST
In a surprising turn of events, British lawmaker Mike Amesbury has admitted to charges of assaulting a man in a public dispute that quickly escalated into violence.

The incident, captured on video, reveals Amesbury punching Paul Fellows in a dispute over a bridge closure in Frodsham, northwest England. Despite both men being under the influence, the attack intensified with Amesbury landing multiple blows while his victim was on the ground.

Following his court appearance, Amesbury expressed deep remorse for his actions, acknowledging the 'deeply regrettable' nature of his conduct. He is set to receive his sentence in February.

