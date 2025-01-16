British Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Assault in Public Brawl

In a surprising turn of events, British lawmaker Mike Amesbury has admitted to charges of assaulting a man in a public dispute that quickly escalated into violence.

The incident, captured on video, reveals Amesbury punching Paul Fellows in a dispute over a bridge closure in Frodsham, northwest England. Despite both men being under the influence, the attack intensified with Amesbury landing multiple blows while his victim was on the ground.

Following his court appearance, Amesbury expressed deep remorse for his actions, acknowledging the 'deeply regrettable' nature of his conduct. He is set to receive his sentence in February.

