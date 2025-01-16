Ethiopia Hosts Two-Day Workshop on Strengthening Government Capacity to Localize SDGs

A two-day stakeholder workshop on "Improved Local and National Government Capacity to Localize the SDGs" is taking place in Bishoftu, Ethiopia, with the participation of key actors from various government sectors and international organizations. The event, organized by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in collaboration with the Addis Ababa City Administration, seeks to strengthen the capacity of local and national governments to align their development plans with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its associated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The workshop brings together representatives from Ethiopia’s Ministry of Planning and Development, the Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure, city government departments, and a host of international partners to explore how Voluntary Local Reviews (VLRs) can be utilized to advance SDGs at the local level.

Key Highlights from the Workshop

In her opening remarks, H.E. Trumar Abate Ayalew, State Minister of the Ministry of Planning and Development of Ethiopia, emphasized the importance of capacity building in improving planning, monitoring, and evaluation processes across all levels of government. She expressed that M&E capacity-building programs, in collaboration with development stakeholders, would enhance the ability of national and local governments to implement the Ten-Year Development Plan, which supports the achievement of SDGs.

“The full implementation of M&E capacity-building programs in collaboration with development stakeholders will improve the implementation capacities of national and local governments to achieve the Ten-Year Development Plan, which complements the SDGs. This workshop is a good start to shed light on the synthetization of SDGs and their VNRs at local levels, beginning with Addis Ababa,” said H.E. Ayalew.

Workshop Goals and Discussions

The central focus of the workshop will be to introduce the VLR process and its potential to complement Ethiopia’s Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs). Discussions will cover how to effectively integrate SDGs into local planning processes, tools and frameworks for monitoring progress, and peer learning from other regions. Additionally, participants will map key stakeholders involved in SDG localization efforts and develop a roadmap for Addis Ababa's first VLR, which will serve as a pioneering example for other cities in Ethiopia.

UNECA’s Role and Vision

Ms. Atkeyelsh Persson, Chief of the Urbanization and Development Section at UNECA, also emphasized the critical role of cities in advancing the SDGs. She stated, “Localization of the SDGs through VLRs is a transformative approach to address challenges and leverage opportunities for sustainable urban development.”

In addition to discussions on VLRs, the workshop will delve into practical tools, resources, and best practices for cities to track their progress and align their initiatives with the broader SDG framework. The introduction of VLRs will be pivotal in ensuring that local efforts are aligned with national and international development frameworks, contributing to Ethiopia’s larger commitment to the global development agenda.

Ethiopia’s Commitment to Sustainable Development

This workshop is a critical step in Ethiopia’s ongoing efforts to localize the SDGs and ensure inclusive, sustainable progress in line with both national priorities and global development goals. The introduction of VLRs will serve as a tool for monitoring, accountability, and stakeholder collaboration, helping Ethiopia and other countries in the region achieve their SDG targets.

The workshop marks the beginning of a transformative approach to integrating sustainable development into local governance structures and is expected to lead to innovative collaborations between government, civil society, and international partners. Ethiopia's commitment to advancing the SDGs at the local level is seen as an important step in empowering communities, creating resilient cities, and contributing to global sustainable development.

This workshop is also an essential part of UNECA’s regional initiative to support countries in Africa with the localization of the SDGs, aiming to ensure that no one is left behind in the drive toward sustainable development and inclusive growth.