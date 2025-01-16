Amit Shah Inaugurates Archaeological Museum, Sports Complex, and Heritage Development Projects in Vadnagar

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, inaugurated several significant development projects in Vadnagar, Gujarat, including the Archaeological Experiential Museum, Prerna Complex, and Sports Complex. He also presided over the unveiling of the Heritage Complex Development Plan, Urban Road Development, and the Beautification Program aimed at transforming Vadnagar into a global heritage and cultural center.

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel. During his address, Shri Shah highlighted the importance of the event, noting that it was taking place in the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—a leader whose legacy is inspiring millions globally. Key Highlights of the Event:

Archaeological Experiential Museum: Shri Shah emphasized the significance of the Archaeological Experiential Museum and the Excavation Complex, which tell the 2,500-year-old history of Vadnagar, showcasing the city’s vibrant cultural, spiritual, and architectural heritage. The museum, costing around ₹300 crore, is designed to offer visitors a unique experience where history and excavation coexist, offering an in-depth look into Vadnagar's contributions to urban planning, governance, education, and trade.

Prerna Complex: Shri Shah also inaugurated the Prerna Complex, a key project aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision. The complex is built at the site where Modi Ji received his early education and will now serve as an inspiring hub for future generations of students. “This school, which shaped the life of Narendra Modi, will now empower children from across the country to follow in his footsteps and learn valuable lessons for life,” said Shri Shah.

Sports Complex: The Sports Complex was another key inauguration, aimed at developing sporting talent in Vadnagar. Shri Shah mentioned that Prime Minister Modi has set a goal for Ahmedabad to host the 2036 Olympics, and the children of Vadnagar will be well-prepared to participate in this prestigious event.

Historical Significance of Vadnagar: Vadnagar is one of the oldest cities in the world, with evidence of its existence stretching back more than 2,500 years. It has been a center of various cultures, hosting Jain ascetics, Buddhist monks, and practitioners of diverse religious and philosophical traditions. Shri Shah emphasized that the city’s rich history is woven into the fabric of Indian civilization and its continued importance as a hub of spiritual and intellectual activity.

Modi’s Legacy and Vision:

Shri Shah dedicated a portion of his speech to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s legacy, stating that the projects inaugurated today are a reflection of Modi's vision to showcase Vadnagar’s historical significance to the world. "Vadnagar is not only the birthplace of Prime Minister Modi, but it is also a symbol of India’s rich heritage, spanning religious, cultural, and educational milestones," said Shri Shah. He went on to elaborate on Modi’s personal journey from humble beginnings in Vadnagar to becoming a global leader, noting that Modi’s life story will inspire future generations both in India and worldwide.

Shri Shah also reflected on Modi's transformative policies, such as the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Digital India, and the promotion of yoga and Ayurveda, and emphasized that Modi Ji’s leadership has helped propel India to new heights on the global stage.

Cultural and Educational Developments:

The Union Home Minister also underscored the importance of cultural preservation in India’s growth. The Panch Pran pledge, a vision of Prime Minister Modi, incorporates pride in Indian heritage, an ideal reflected in the opening of the museum and other cultural projects. Shri Shah stated that through these initiatives, India is shedding the remnants of colonialism and embracing its historical and cultural roots.

Shri Shah spoke passionately about Modi Ji's role in uplifting education, particularly in Gujarat, where Modi’s efforts led to a drastic reduction in the dropout rate. He recalled Modi Ji’s ‘Kanya Kelavani Yatra’, aimed at improving education for both boys and girls in Gujarat, and credited it with bringing systemic change.

Legacy of Modi Ji:

Shri Shah concluded by emphasizing that the global recognition of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is due to his deep understanding of India’s needs and his determination to address them. He mentioned key achievements like the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and the fight against terrorism and Naxalism. Shri Shah further lauded Modi Ji’s dedication to economic reforms and governance initiatives that have bolstered India’s position on the world stage.

Vadnagar’s Future: The Archaeological Experiential Museum and accompanying projects are set to make Vadnagar an international point of interest, serving as a center for knowledge, culture, and history. Shri Shah closed his address by noting that Vadnagar’s 2,500-year history would not only be preserved but celebrated on the global map, with Prime Minister Modi’s dedication and karmayoga at the heart of the transformation.